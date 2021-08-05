Gambia: FAO DG, Minister Fabureh Share Vision On Improving Agriculture

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Director-General QU Dongyu and Hon. Amie Fabureh, minister for Agriculture of the Republic of The Gambia recently met in Rome, Italy and shared similar vision on how to collaborate further for the advancement of the Agricultural sub sector in The Gambia.

The meeting of Hon. Fabureh and FAO director general came on the sidelines of the minister's visit to Rome to present the National Pathway of the Gambia's Food Systems at a Pre-Summit of the United Nation's Food System Submit from the 26-28th July 2021.

The Gambia minister shared ideas with director Dongyu on the agricultural sector in The Gambia. The minister and the director-general shared views on the agriculture sector of the Gambia, as she appealed to FAO DG to support the country become more self-sufficient in rice production. She pointed out that her ministry's top priorities were those of rice, millet and poultry production, given that these are key stable foods for the population. Hon Fabureh emphasised the need for innovation and technology to improve productivity, while bemoaning the low investment received in this regard.

The FAO DG appreciated the minister's vision, and shared his insights with her on how improved and hybrid crop varieties can achieve higher production needs. He noted that given the Gambia's subtropical climate, these varieties could be a viable solution for productivity concerns. The FAO DG also agreed with Minister Fabureh that close attention to innovation and the creation of value-addition would be key for better productivity, as well as youth engagement in the sector. He assured the minister of FAO's continued support.

By Modou Kanteh Information Officer MoA