Gambia: Meet Alasana Kassama - Emerging Gambian Entrepreneur Making a Difference

Alasana Kassama is a young Gambian entrepreneur making significant contribution in the country's solar installation sector.

Born and raised in Banjul, the youngster grew up in the city of Banjul with a clear vision to contribute to the development of his community.

One of his meaningful initiatives is his solar street lighting projects and borehole drilling in six communities namely, Brufut parts of Lamin CDC, Wullinkama, Kaur Wulli and Gambisara.

In an interview with The Point, Kassama indicated that he doesn't stop at the street lights project, but also introduce borehole drilling projects.

This community support initiatives, he added, is part of his recollection while growing-up in provinces, where he faced numerous challenges- having to walk 7-10 km every day to attend school.

As a versatile computer technician, Kassama is now committed and ready to contribute his quota towards the development efforts by setting up his start-up business to create employment for the youth in the country.

"I started my business with D1, 500 having a clear vision and enthusiasm that I must make it in life."

His lighting company called ABK has lit-up about 18 villages with vision to cover many areas as possible.

"I got my inspiration from the Senegalese/American rapper, Akon. I always say to myself if Akon can achieve all that his ever dream of why not me."