Gambia: Fortune FC Receive League Trophy, Cash Prize

4 August 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Fortune FC on Sunday received their 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League trophy and cash prize after their final league clash with Waa Banjul at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The Petroleum boys won the country's elite league trophy prior to their match with Waa Banjul.

Fortune FC received a giant trophy and 750, 000 after winning the first division league title.

The Petroleum boys will represent The Gambia in the 2022 CAF Champions League, while Elite United will represent the country in the CAF Confederations Cup after finishing second-spot on the first division league table.

