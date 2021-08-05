Gambia: OJ Jallow Urges Gambian Youths to Acquire Life Skills

4 August 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Sulayman Waan

As foreign nationals dominate the life skill sector and many Gambian youth remain jobless, Omar Jallow, alias O.J., former minister of Agriculture has called on youth of the country to acquire skills to ensure they get self-employed.

Mr. Jallow made the statement on Tuesday 3 August, 2021 at Star FM popular morning show. He added: "Most of the people doing certain technical works such as roofing and carpentry in the country are Senegalese and Guineans."

According to statistics, youth unemployment refers to the share of the labor force ages 15-24 without work but available for and seeking employment. Gambia youth unemployment rate for 2019 was 12.47%, a 0.05% increase from 2018. Gambia youth unemployment rate for 2018 was 12.42%, a 0.18% decline from 2017.

However, O.J. Jallow, former People Progress Party's leader and now a retired politician, recommended to the President Adama Barrow- led government to establish a vocational institution that would train Gambian youth on life skills.

He further said such vocational institutions will enable more youth to have professional skills that will earn them employment and result in earning a living that would help them sustain their families.

The Gambia has a very low youth employment rate. This nightmare has encouraged many young people to embark on irregular migration journey to Europe through the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea.

