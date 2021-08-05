Gambia: UK Charity Donates Learning Equipment to St. John's School for Deaf

Sharing Wonders, a United Kingdom-based charity on Friday donated dozens of learning equipment to St. John's School of the Deaf.

The gesture includes 900 text books, 1200 reading books, stationery items, bicycles, a set of furniture and playground equipment, football goal post, football, basketball and clothes among others.

The donation was meant to augment and contribute to the teaching and learning in the school.

Receiving the items, Daniel J. Mendy, principal commended donors for the humanitarian gesture, saying it would go a long way in improving teaching and learning in the school.

Badr Mounir, alias Mama Gambia, director for Sharing Wonders said the gesture is designed to support the differently-abled students and the school administration to ensure better education at the school.

The donated playground items, she added, would enable the differently-abled children to enjoy themselves during their leisure, while the bicycles would ease movement of students from their various homes to school.

"I urge the school administration to make the best use of the items to ensure their sustainability," she said.

Emad Elmaghraby, a volunteer for Sharing Wonders said the organisation's primary objective is to improve the living standard of people in providing livelihood support to needy communities as well as support schools with learning materials.

He thanked the school's administration for their foresight and steadfastness in working tirelessly with the UK-based charity.