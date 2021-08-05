South Africa: We Must Aggressively Promote Covid-19 Vaccination Education for a Better Vaccine Uptake

analysis

Vaccinations help to protect the overwhelming majority of the population and are an absolute requirement for breaking the Covid-19 transmission chain. Breaking the transmission chain is vital as a compromised economy is fertile ground for other challenges, including the compounded knock-on effects for short- and long-term health implications.

Prof Saurabh Sinha is an electronics engineer and Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Research and Internationalisation, University of Johannesburg (UJ); Prof Refilwe Phaswana-Mafuya is an epidemiologist and Professor of Public Health, Faculty of Health Sciences, UJ; and Prof Bettine van Vuuren is a zoologist (ecological genomics and wildlife conservation) and Senior Director: Strategic Initiatives and Administration, UJ. The authors write in their personal capacity; this is an opinion piece and does not replace medical advice.

One of the authors of this article recently experienced the death of a person close to them shortly after receiving a Covid-19 vaccination.

In such a situation, it is natural to question a potentially causal relationship with the Covid-19 vaccination. In this case and somewhat contrary to presumption, the autopsy process clarified that death was due to Covid-19, with the individual most likely receiving the vaccine while being Covid-19 positive or contracting the virus shortly after vaccination.

This is not...