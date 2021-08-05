Nigeria: Zulum, Shettima Distance Selves From Embattled Kyari

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum and his predecessor, Senator Kashim Shettima have distanced themselves from embattled "Supercop" Abba Kyari, insisting that they have not met with him recently.

A posting on the Facebook of Abba Kyari, who hails from Borno State, has videos and photo splashes of him with some prominent politicians in the state among them the two respected indigenes of the state, Zulum and Shettima with the writing: "Today With my elder brothers his Excellency Governor Zulum of Borno State, Former Governor Kashim Shettima and Senator Habu Kyari."

But in a reaction to the Facebook posting, both Zulum and Shettima denied recently meeting with Kyari, who was few days ago suspended from the Nigeria Police for his indictment in a fraud case at an American court alongside Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, also known as Ray Hushpuppi.

A statement by the Spokesman to the Governor, Mallam Isa Gusau yesterday said both Zulum and Shettima never even knew the residence of the embattled deputy commissioner of police, let alone visiting him.

Gusau said he resorted to issuing the clarification since Abba Kyari, who promised issuing the clarification himself did not do so, more than four hours after making the promise to him.

Gusau alleged that the said video in circulation was recorded by some associates of Kyari at the residence of Senator Kashim Shettima in Abuja on June 30, 2021, when Abba Kyari paid an empathy visit to Shettima following rumours that the Senator had died in the United Kingdom.

He said the embattled police officer had himself shared the same video on his verified facebook wall on June 30, shortly after he visited Shettima.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that Kyari who hails from Borno State and in Shettima's constituency visited the former governor to wish him well like many others had visited the senator during the time.

Gusau released a video of some sympathizers who had also visited the senator the same period, which showed the senator receiving them in his house, the same place being described as Abba Kyari's house.

Gusau said people need to take note of the TV behind Zulum and Abba Kyari with a CNN breaking news on the release of American comedian actor, Bill Cosby, which, as can be verified by anyone online, happened on June 30, 2021.

The spokesman, however, called on Kyari to issue a similar clarification as he had promised when he called his attention to the misrepresentation given the fact it was Kyari himself who took that video and released it on his Facebook page on June 30, 2021.