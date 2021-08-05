Kenya: Emmanuel Korir Delivers First Gold for Kenya at the Tokyo Olympics

Nairobi — Emmanuel Korir delivered Kenya's first medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo after powering to the 800m crown, leading a Kenyan 1-2 finish with compatriot Ferguson Rotich coming in at second for silver.

Korir timed 1:45.06 to ensure Kenya retained the winner's crown from the two lap race, David Rudisha having won in Rio five years ago. Rotich put up a sprint in the final 50 to time 1:45.23 for silver.

Korir, Who missed podium places at both the 2017 and 2019 World Championships had shown his intent from the word go. Though he had to dig deep to progress from the semi-finals, he had shown that he learnt his lessons by sticking to the front.

At the bell, Korir trailed Australian Peter Bol who seemed the strongest of the group. Bol led until the final 200m when Korir threw down his gauntlet, striding forward powerfully to the lead.

In the final 100m, it was clear as day that the Kenyan was finally breaking his championship title drought with a powerful surge that none of the chasing pack could track.

When it seemed Bol, Poland's Patryk Dobek, Spain's Ben Adrian and Bosnia's Amel Tuka were coming in for the silver, Ferguson appeared from the back to power past the four and dip across the line in brilliant fashion, securing the 1-2 finish for Kenya.

Dobek just but managed to sneak in for the bronze, timing 1:45.39 while Bol dropped down to fourth in 1:45.92.