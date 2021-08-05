Algeria: President Tebboune Chairs Periodic High Security Council Meeting

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces and minister of National Defence chaired Wednesday a periodic meeting of the High Security Council to review and monitor the overall situation in the country, in terms of security and health, and discuss the preparations for the next local elections and the end of the summer break, the presidency of the Republic said in a statement.

After listening to the statements made by the members of the High Security Council, the president of the Republic welcomed the surge of popular solidarity in response to the spread of the Covid-19, inviting citizens to be more vigilant and respect preventive measures, in the face of the Delta variant (of the Covid-19), known for its rapid spread.

The President of the Republic gave the following instructions:

Speeding up the procedures for the acquisition of oxygen concentrators, 3,000 units of which will be received today and a similar quantity this weekend

Implementing oxygen production plants in hospitals to ensure self-sufficiency in this vital substance as soon as possible

Continuing the vaccination campaign by granting the priority to the most affected provinces, especially as Algeria has received 5 million doses this week

At the security level, President of the Republic welcomed the "the country's stability and the improved security situation in face of constant attempts targeting the Nations' unity, through the exploitation of the social conditions, such as unemployment, in some southern provinces."

In this regard, it was decided to:

Deal with the issue of employment in the South and sue people involved in the diffusion of fake news via social networks for alarmist purposes

Task the members of the High Security Council to create a new criminal centre to fight against cyber crimes

Incriminate and tighten penalties for fire-raisers behind forest fires

Improve the public water supply services with the forthcoming commissioning of new sea water desalination stations.