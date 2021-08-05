Liberia: Sue the Government

...Says.Solicitor General

The head of the Government prosecuting arm, Liberia Solicitor General Cllr. Syrennius Cephus has urged Liberians and other nationalities to take advantage of the legal process to sue the Liberian Government if they feel peeved.

He said it is the legal rights of everybody under the law of Liberia to seek redress through the court regarded who is involved .

Speaking on a local media OK FM Afternoon Conversation during this week , the Solicitor General said there is no need for the citizens to take law into their own hands when the courts are there to provide redress on those things that have infringe on his or her rights .

According to him , the public needs to understand the procedure leading to the legal process , stating that if a person wants to sue in the civil law court , such a person needs to file within 15 days before the opening of the term of court in line with the proceeding .

He further said citizens have their constitutional rights to protest, but not to engage into confrontation with the police.

The Former Liberian Journalist now legal practitioner said protesters have the privilege to place road blocks of which is not a crime emphasizing that it is the responsibility of the police to remove such road block but indicated that if the police removes those road blocks that could be place on the street by the protestors and the protesters confront the police not to remove such road blocks, it is an offense that the police can institute an arrest.

According to him, the police have the statutory rights to maintain peace and stability with in confirm of the law.

Cllr. Cephus further disclosed that Liberians are not making use of the laws to take their Government to court, stressing that he is not effectively instituting the legal matters for the Government for which he is paid for only because there is no case.

He told the media that during his days as a private lawyer, he always used to take advantage of the law by legal action against the government.