Zimbabwe: Youths Urged to Be Innovative

Zimbabwe Youth Council (ZYC) has challenged youths to lead in innovation and coming up with strategies to add value to the country's abundant natural resources and support the vision of the Government under the leadership of President Mnangagwa.

ZYC board member Mr Brian Sithole said young people were doing their best in all sectors of the economy to ensure that Zimbabwe became an upper middle income economy by the year 2030.

He was speaking at a media luncheon held in Harare.

"We have outstanding youths in all sectors which include agriculture, mining, sports, arts, technology among others," said Mr Sithole.

"We are looking at various ways to support youth, we will ensure that we foster the creation of legislation that is youth-friendly. Section 20 of our constitution provides the right framework for youth inclusion."

Mr Sithole said various challenges were facing young people, especially drug abuse and child marriages.

"The increase of drug abuse and substance abuse is a challenge that we are all aware of, robbing us of so much potential in terms of national development," said Mr Sithole.

He encouraged youths to work together and support one another in ensuring that the nation was transformed as enunciated in the National Development Strategy 1.

Recently, ZYC helped youths to register about 1 800 companies and they are still looking for partners who can fund them to start operating their businesses.