South Africa: And Now for Some Comic Sans Relief - Switching the Anti-Corruption Vibes From Analogue to Digital

4 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Matthew Blackman

Considering that South Africa has more than 350 years of experience in corruption, it begs the question: Why are so many public officials and their cronies so hopelessly bad at it? The reason, it seems, is that a perennial lack of accountability and feelings of total impunity have been bred in the bone of our country.

Given the choice between the company names Digital Vibes and Ayanda Capital, which one would you think was the South African one caught in a Covid corruption scandal, and which the British? The choice is admittedly a difficult one. Ayanda, being a South African name and all, you might well have been fooled. But if you are looking for the true mark of corruption Brand South Africa style then it would have to be Digital Vibes.

You see, choosing Digital Vibes as a name is just lazy. Who in their right minds puts the word "vibes" into the name of a health communications company? A surf shop, a smoothie bar, a Hawaiian-themed massage or nail boutique emporium perhaps -- but an expert in pandemic messaging? The mind just boggles.

And when you add to the Digital Vibes story the fact that suspended minister Zweli...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X