South Africa: And Now for Some Comic Sans Relief - Switching the Anti-Corruption Vibes From Analogue to Digital

opinion

Considering that South Africa has more than 350 years of experience in corruption, it begs the question: Why are so many public officials and their cronies so hopelessly bad at it? The reason, it seems, is that a perennial lack of accountability and feelings of total impunity have been bred in the bone of our country.

Given the choice between the company names Digital Vibes and Ayanda Capital, which one would you think was the South African one caught in a Covid corruption scandal, and which the British? The choice is admittedly a difficult one. Ayanda, being a South African name and all, you might well have been fooled. But if you are looking for the true mark of corruption Brand South Africa style then it would have to be Digital Vibes.

You see, choosing Digital Vibes as a name is just lazy. Who in their right minds puts the word "vibes" into the name of a health communications company? A surf shop, a smoothie bar, a Hawaiian-themed massage or nail boutique emporium perhaps -- but an expert in pandemic messaging? The mind just boggles.

And when you add to the Digital Vibes story the fact that suspended minister Zweli...