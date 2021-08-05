Rwanda: CAR President Expected in Rwanda on Thursday

Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadéra is scheduled to arrive in Rwanda on Thursday, August 5 for a state visit.

According to officials, President Touadéra is scheduled to hold one-on-one talks with his host President Paul Kagame, bilateral talks as well as witness the signing of a number of agreements.

According to officials, the visit seeks to strengthen existing cooperation such as in security as well as private sector partnership.

The two countries have in previously been seeking to make efforts towards further strengthening of ties.

In February this year, CAR's Foreign Minister Sylvie Baïpo Temon held a working visit in Rwanda where the countries committed to close partnership to continue supporting efforts to secure CAR and lead its people toward sustainable development.

Rwanda is one of the major troop contributors to the UN peacekeeping operation in CAR and has deployed a contingent of protection force to help in restoring security in the country.

This week, Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) started the deployment of an additional Infantry Battalion of 750 military personnel to the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

In April this year, members of the Private Sector Federation (PSF) visited CAR's Capital Bangui seeking potential opportunities in various sectors.

Investors on the trip agreed to jointly open a local company in CAR, appointed a board of the newly formed company, with initial investment capital of $1 million (about Rwf1 billion).

Rwandan investors are set to enjoy incentives such as tax holidays of up to 10-years if they invest in rural areas and three years if they invest in urban areas.

Rwanda's national carrier RwandAir operates flights to Bangui.