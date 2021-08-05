Liberia: Grand Gedeh Lacks Educational Capacity

Some students from Grand Gedeh County who had gone to honor Senator Marshall Dennis for being the highest donor of scholarship to the county have lamented that Grand Gedeh lacks educational capacity.

The students under the banner Grand Gedean Students in Tubman University Association headed by its president Edwin Talley said the county suffers educational brain drain because the youth community cannot afford college education fees.

Speaking in the offices of Senator Dennis at the Capitol Building recently, Student Talley noted that many national leaders from their county do not invest in college education, but the student community there has over time taken a keen interest in investing in their educational sojourn thereby allowing more young people to have access to college education thru scholarships.

Talley narrated that Senator Dennis provides students' financial aid instead of scholarship, meaning there is no grade requirement to retain or stay on the scholarship with the only criteria being a beneficiary is regular in class and committed to his or her educational sojourn.

He called on other national leaders hailing from Grand Gedeh to join the quest of providing scholarships for youthful Grand Gedeans as the county still lags behind in terms of more educated people.

For his part, Senator Dennis lauded the students for the recognition and promised to continue with the process of helping more students.

He narrated that prior to his ascendency to the senatorial post, he had developed love and passion for young people to be educated adding; that education is the bedrock for any nation or region to move ahead.

He urged Liberian students to focus on learning as the country depends on them for future leadership.

"Since God started blessing us with little income, it has become our passion to help the needy students. Our contribution is not scholarship because only scholars get scholarships but ours is students financial aid. We help you to remain in school. Our county and the country need an educated youthful generation for our forward march," he said.