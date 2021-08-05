Liberia: Bong Civil Society (Bcs) Employ New Covid Prevention Strategy

Gbarnga — Bong Civil Society (BCS) has identified the prevention of COVID-19 as a surest way of containing the disease in the country, thus employing another strategy to curb the virus.

Speaking in Gbarnga Wednesday, the head of Bong County Civil Society, Madam Marlin Jawoo said, her organization has embarked on massive Covid Prevention awareness campaign using mega phones in schools so that people can be safe.

Madam Jawoo further lamented that they have also drafted what she terms as "independent plan" that is affecting both public and private schools, including the use of new jingles in various media.

"We will continue to create awareness that COVID is a global pandemic, and a problem that no one should feel someone wants to make money from," she said.

According to her, even if government is constrained to provide the needed support, citizens themselves should get involved with more initiatives to buttress central government in the fight against the disease.

Meanwhile, for his part, an executive member of the organization, Mr. Aaron Sackie noted, that to become patriotic citizen of a country with a mind of development requires self-initiative and support.

Mr. Sackie wants inhabitants of Bong County render support to the community from their personal pockets and not at all times wait for government to do it all.

Even though the number of new COVID cases has drastically reduced according to health reports, Bong County Civil Society sees creation of more awareness and enforcement of health protocols on the prevention of the virus as the surest means of helping government to further contain the disease.