Liberia: Wash Commission Urges Water Producers to Submit Samples for Testing At NPHIL

Monrovia — The National Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Commission has urged all water companies and producers of commercial water to submit their water samples for laboratory testing to the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL).

The Chief Executive Officer of the WASH Commission, Bobby Whitfield, said amid the COVID-19 pandemic, safe drinking water remains citizens' first prioritize for their health.

"We will be partnering with NPHIL to carry on this initiative and as part of our routine service to ensure that the water that is being sold to our population is of best quality," Commissioner Whitfield asserted.

"As I speak to you now, work is in the pipeline by WASH Commission to sign an MOU with NPHIL so that every water producer companies in the country can test their water on a regular three month basis," he narrated.

The WASH boss made the statement at a press conference on Tuesday in Sinkor, adding that the result will be submitted to the WASH Commission from the NPHIL after testing.

"We are asking you to start submitting sample of your water to NPHIL for quality testing and we will issue you a certificate if your water is good to be on the market, but if it is not safe for drinking the WASH commission will waste no time to take your water off the market," The CEO added.

He at the same time said, the WASH inspectors will be going out to monitor and enforce the hand-washing protocol, and data collection, nothing that the data they will be collecting will point out the number of people that are washing their hands in this COVID-19 fight.

He emphasized that this is very important to know how many people that are responding to this protocol, stressing that this measure has got to be enforced by citizens because if they don't enforce it, their inspector will be there to enforce it.

"You don't want to be embarrassed so we all need to work in order to do the right thing, We want to make sure that businesses are doing the right thing and we going to be working with service providers to fumigate public areas," Whitfield started.

The CEO explained that the disinfected substance is never meant to harm anyone, stating that some of the spray looks like water and smoke and as such they will be working with their partners in the WASH pillow to continue this routine exercise.

"We cannot be fighting COVID-19 and neglect some crucial services in our community to get these services back up we are asking our partners to provide funding to ensure that they are repairing broken down hand pumps, he noted.