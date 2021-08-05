Liberia: Bong Joins Eleven Counties to Enhance Good Community Health System

Gbarnga — The central regional County of Bong has joined eleven other counterparts, including Bomi, Montserrado and Lofa, to enhance a good community health care delivery system in the country.

Giving an overview of the project, Action Liberia Community Engagement (ALCE) Lead, Madam Verral D. Weah said, the three-day event which has brought together local county officials, health workers and the media, is also a social behavior change project.

Madam Weah added that as a result of the ongoing project in 12 of Liberia's 15 Counties, people in communities will take their health into their own hands by doing what is required of good health system, including hygienic practices.

She mentioned that the current project is also being rolled out to identify health problems in various communities and finding suitable solutions to them.

"The three days activity includes designing work plan for various community health volunteers working with their districts and local authorities so as to see good health potential at the community level," she said.

Weah named the areas of maternal and child health, behavior of youth, promotion of family planning and adolescent health as focal points of the project.

Despite COVID-19 has overwhelmed the country and the world at large, Madam Weah believes that the need to pay keen attention to other disease conditions, including maternal and child health, need not to be overlooked.