Zimbabwe: Govt Lauded for Covid-19 Vaccination Roll Out Programme

Government has been commended for its Covid-19 vaccination roll out programme, which was initially met with resistance from some quarters, but has since been gradually embraced by citizens.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) said it continued to monitor the protection, promotion and enjoyment of human rights in the context of the ravaging Covid-19 strains.

The Commission acknowledged efforts by the Government to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It praised Government for its policy position to allow free choice by individuals with regards to the uptake of the Covid-19 vaccines.

The World Health Organisation has also commended Government for its vaccination roll out.

"While the ZHRC is aware that vaccination is for the general protection of the individual's rights to health and life, Government is urged to continue encouraging citizens to consider being vaccinated since vaccination is both a personal and national responsibility for the protection of personal health, as well as the health of others," said ZHRC.

The Commission called for efforts to ensure vaccines were available within close proximity to the general populace, especially in the rural periphery.

Government has since assured the nation that no one will be left out in the vaccination programme, which has been spread to all areas of the country.

People in rural areas have started receiving their jabs and there are efforts to increase access points following the arrival of more jabs in the last few days.

"Corporates and shop owners should decongest places of work to prevent the spread of Covid-19 amongst the workforce," said ZHRC.

"They should ensure that there is no overcrowding at their business premises by adequately and consistently controlling the numbers of customers or clients seeking goods and services."