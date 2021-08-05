Zimbabwe: ZUJ Mourns Veteran Journalist Tutani

The Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) has paid condolences to the family of veteran journalist Conway Tutani, who died on Monday at his home in Houghton Park, Harare.

The Union described Tutani's death "as a very sad day for Zimbabwean journalism and a great loss to the industry".

In a statement, ZUJ expressed gratitude for Tutani's hardworking and long service to the journalism profession.

"We would like to pay our deepest condolences to the Tutani family, friends and journalists following the sudden death of veteran journalist and writer Conway Tutani," said ZUJ. "We would like also to thank him for his long service working in the journalism profession."

The cause of Tutani's death and details of his funeral arrangements are yet to be furnished.

He was 67.

Tutani worked for the Government of Zimbabwe as an executive officer from 1980 to 1981 before he left to work for the country's biggest publishing house, Zimpapers, as head of its sub editors' desk.

He stayed there for the next 18 years before leaving in 1999 to assume the position of head proofreader at the Alpha Media House (AMH).

In 2004, he rejoined Zimpapers as a deputy chief sub-editor and stayed there for another six years before rejoining AMH in 2010 as an assistant editor.