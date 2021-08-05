Ethiopia: UAE Desirous to Set Up Climate Partnership With Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA- The United Arab Emirates (UAE)has expressed desire to set up a strong partnership with Ethiopia in the climate change and environment frontier that is aligned with the latter's priority to a climate resilient green economyas a primary vision for development.

The above was disclosed on Tuesday in a webinar meeting the UAE Embassy held with different stakeholders under the theme UAE and Ethiopia's Efforts towards Climate Change & Environment.

In his remark at the discussion, UAE Embassy Political, Economic and Media Affairs Section Head Talal Al-Azizi said that his country has the desire to collaborate with Ethiopia in a climate resilient green economy, a green perspective for growing.

The head further stated that UAE would also study ways to support Ethiopia's efforts to contain impacts of climate change and bring environmental friendly economic growth through diversifying energy sources.

Mensur Dessie from the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Commission told the meeting that Ethiopia has managed to withstand recurrent floods, drought and other pressing challenges and has carried out successful tasks in building a green economy.

Reducing 104.99 million metric ton of carbon dioxide, formulating a 10-year green economy program and informing over 20 million citizens about climate change are among the major successes the country has demonstrated in the sector, Mensur added.

Noting Ethiopia is the signatory of international climate change treaties including Kyoto Protocol and Paris Agreement, he indicated that the country would enhance its participation in bilateral and multilateral forums.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Middle East and Africa Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Horn of Africa Regional Environment Centre (HoAREC) Executive Director MekuriaArgaw (PhD) said for his part that the center has conducted viable studies that would help to ensure environmental sustainability and enhance accessibility of renewable energy resources.

The scholar highlighted that the center has also been partnering with relevant agencies in Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda as well as 42 universities and institutions so as to bring a meaningful change in the Horn of Africa.

"Gullele Botanic Garden (GBG) is a showpiece for the center's achievements to create a green space that also served as a place of conservation; research, education and ecotourism. Ethiopia's best experience in GBG is now expanded to Somaliland."

Stating the center has been financing researchers to conduct more studies in the area, the executive director called on the UAE to support projects.

The presentation of research papers on Ethiopia's efforts to contain the impact of climate change and its success and remaining challenges was made part of the program.

The webinar, which aimed to present the two countries' experiences in climate change and environment, was attended by representatives of governmental and non-governmental organizations and the media.