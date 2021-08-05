Ethiopia: 'Gondar Foster Family Project' Role Model to Other Universities

ADDIS ABABA--The "Gondar Foster Family Project" has been successful in maintaining the quality of education and restoring the eroded Ethiopian unity, disclosed the University of Gondar (UoG).

It was to be recalled that, last year, UoG launched the "Gondar Family Project" that links the university's new incoming students with families from the city of Gondar. Last Sunday, the second round new students' welcoming and acquaintance ceremony was held.

During the ceremony, UoG President,Asrat Atsedeweyin (PhD) stated that the project has been proven to be effective in maintaining the quality of education, reducing security concerns, ensuring the safety of students, strengthening the Ethiopian unity, and dispelling the false narratives against the people of Amhara.

According to Asrat, such practices are not common in our country's universities but are common among universities of foreign countries.

He also indicated that when the UoG launched this international experience, it has, among others, the following objectives: to keep students from feeling loneliness during their stay at the university; to improve the quality of education by creating a conducive, stable, and peaceful learning teaching environment; to create linkages among Ethiopians; promote the hospitality of the residents of Gondar city.

"We all have been facing many challenges undermining Ethiopians' unity. Strategies and practices need to be developed to address these challenges," he indicated.

He further noted that the University of Gondar is connecting new students coming from different parts of the country with the residents of Gondar city by implementing a unique project of its kind, "Gondar Foster Family Project", to restore Ethiopians unity.

The university has also set up an office to coordinate and support the project, as well as to evaluate its performance sustainably with a special focus on this project of great national importance, he stated.

If other Ethiopian universities draw important lessons and take the experience of the University of Gondar and implement this good deed, the country will benefit in many ways, said students and their foster parents whom The Ethiopian Herald approached.

Adane Adamseged received two new students - NigistMulugeta and Yabsira Bekelle- from the university to care for them during their stay at the university via nurturing just like his children.

"I will do the same for these students as I do for my children as much as I can," he said, adding that such activities are of great national importance and should be well exercised and implemented by other universities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Education Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nigist Mulugeta and Yabsira Bekelle, new students of the UoG, said that they were happy to have a second family. They added that the project is very important for students to know and understand others' culture, language, history, and other related values.

Addise Hagos also signed with the university to take care of a student - Bilen Hamus - from the university.

According to her, before the university officially launched this project, since 2008, she was caring for three university students from another area. "The students graduated and returned to their families. I am proud of that sacred deed and very happy about what I did, " she said.

As these students are the future of the country, such activities are essential to create a better generation and strengthen Ethiopian unity, she stressed.

Bilen Hamuson her part noted that as Ethiopia is a multicultural nation, such activities will help youths better understand the culture of one another and strengthen Ethiopian unity.