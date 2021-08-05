Angola to Receive 100,000 Doses of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

Luanda — Angola will receive 100,000 doses of Johnson and Johnson's one-shot Covid-19 vaccine in the next few days, aimed at strengthening the vaccination programme underway in the country.

The information was announced by minister of State and Head of Security Affairs Office to the President of the Republic, Francisco Pereira Furtado, on Tuesday.

Furtado was speaking to the press at the end of the Multi-sector Commission Meeting on Covid-19 combat.

He also announced the increase in tests and the possibility to update the state of public calamity on Sunday (8th).

The President's aide spoke of easing some restrictions and the tightening of other measures to prevent and combat the pandemic.

He said that the intention is to provide the population with news, considerable relief to the economy and positive results.

If everything goes well and without reporting any violations, the country can take a different path, he said.

The Commission also assessed the possibility of lifting the cordon sanitaire in Luanda, but it did not rule out the need to keep the measures reinforced.

In view of the increase in the number of infections, Francisco Pereira Furtado also spoke of the need to pay more attention to the border provinces, with stress to Lunda Norte, Lunda Sul, Cuando Cubango and Moxico.

He recalled that the reduction of cases in Luanda and a higher rate of recovery does not mean that it is already exempt from a new increase in cases in the coming days, considering that the "delta" variant, known as the Indian, is the most lethal and it has a very high rate of contagion.

The current period of restrictions imposed by the Government, in the framework of preventing and combating Covid-19, has been in force since July 9th.

Angola has 43,020 positive cases, 1,022 deaths, 39, 389 recoveries and 2, 609 active patients.