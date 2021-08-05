Angolan President Returns to Luanda

Luanda — Angolan head of state João Lourenço arrived Wednesday in Luanda after his Turkey, Guinea and Ghana trip, started on 27 July.

João Lourenço, who was accompanied by the First Lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, was welcomed at Luanda International Airport by Vice President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa.

In Turkey, the Angolan presidential delegation worked on strengthening political, diplomatic, economic and trade ties.

Angolan and Turkey agreed to open direct air connections, starting in October, as well as a credit line, in terms and amounts to be defined.

While, Republic of Guinea, long-term relations, which began at the height of the struggle for liberation in Angola, have become more consolidated, with the definition of paths for the future, through the signing of new legal instruments.

In Ghana, the presidential delegation focused on economic issues, including those related to the investments, with discussions that led to the signing of bilateral agreements.

During his stay in West Africa country, João Lourenço met in private with his counterpart, Nana Akoufo-Addo, attended the signing of a Memorandum of Intent between the two countries, and participated in a business and investments on Angola.

In his speech delivered at business forum, the president João Lourenço encouraged and called for investment in Angola.

The event that took place at the headquarters of the African Continental Free Trade Zone (AfCFTA) gathered businessmen from Ghana, Egypt, Senegal, Nigeria, United Arab Emirates.

João Lourenço honored the pan-Africanist and father of Ghana independence, Kwame Nkrumah, with the laying of a wreath at the Mausoleum in his memory.

Ghana hosts the headquarters of the African Continental Free Trade Area, which was honored with a visit by President João Lourenço.