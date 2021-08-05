Liberia: SIDA Provides CENTAL Additional Support

The Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA), represented by its Embassy in Monrovia, has again demonstrated its commitment to the fight against corruption in Liberia by increasing support to the National Integrity Building and Anti-Corruption (NIBA) Program implemented by the Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL).

Nearly a year ago (August 5, 2020), CENTAL and SIDA signed a 3.5-year agreement for the implementation of the NIBA program across seven (7) counties in Liberia.

Making remarks at the signing ceremony of the amended agreement on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, CENTAL Executive Director, Mr. Anderson D. Miamen, noted that since the roll-out of the NIBA Program and throughout the implementation of its inception phase, SIDA has shown unprecedented degree of flexibilities in granting and approving suggestions and requests made by CENTAL to adjustments to different activities in the NIBA Program.

Earlier, the Head of Development Cooperation at the Embassy of Sweden in Monrovia, Johan Romare said CENTAL has been seen as a very strategic partner to the Embassy in its quest to fight corruption and promote good governance in Liberia.

"CENTAL is very key to Liberia; from our assessment so far, you represent civil society organizations in holding government accountable, and you are doing it in a very strategic way... ," Romare said.

The Embassy's Head of Development Cooperation further stated: "You're the eyes, feet, hand and everything for the Embassy. You're the change-maker and we are happy for you."

The amendment allows CENTAL to purchase another vehicle to implement its NIBA Program in seven counties - Montserrado, Bong, Nimba, Grand Bassa, Rivercess, Bomi and Gbarpolu. The Program seeks to among other things, empower citizens with relevant pieces of information to demand for and take action against corruption in Liberia.