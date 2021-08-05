Liberia: UL Suspends Classes With Immediate Effect

4 August 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The Administration of the University of Liberia (UL) has, with immediate effect, suspended ALL CLASSES AT THE UNDERGRADUATE LEVEL, in response to the violent disturbances on its Capitol Hill Campus and elsewhere, which resulted into serious bodily injuries to individuals as well as destruction to university properties.

Classes remain suspended until further notice, a statement from the University late Tuesday said.

"The UL Administration condemns, in the strongest possible terms, the violent disturbances and sincerely regrets the injuries sustained and the destruction of properties. It has begun an investigation, and any student found in violation of the Revised UL Student Handbook would be penalized accordingly," it said.

Meanwhile, the UL Administration is now consulting with all stakeholders regarding the continuation of the current semester, and therefore, solicits the cooperation and understanding of everyone, especially undergraduate students.

The Administration hereby assures faculty, students and staff that concerns raised are being considered.

