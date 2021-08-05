Liberia: Senator Dillon Chairs Youth and Sports Committee

In line with the standing rule of the Liberian Senate, the President Pro-tempore, Albert Chie has appointed Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon as chair on the senate's committee of Youth and sports.

According to information from the office of Senator Dillon, his appointment was done through a written communication dated August 4, 2021.

The communication quotes the pro-temp as indicating that; "we believe you will do your best to justify the confidence we have reposed in you".

A release from the office of the Montserrado County Senator specifies the function of Senator Dillon as Chair on the Youth and Sports with oversight on the Ministry of Youth and Sports, athletics and organizations, youth and student organizations and agencies, having statutory fiduciary responsibilities and advocacy program for effective youth development and participation , including formulation and implementation of national policies and programs with in the area of oversight as well as other matters referred by the Pro-tempore and leadership of the senate plenary.

Moreover the committee within its scope of oversight responsibilities shall conduct survey investigations , hearing and debates as part of the committee room activities for the purpose of distilling public and expert requiring legislative actions.