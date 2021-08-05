Namibia: State Funeral for Kauaria

President Hage Geingob has conferred the honour of a state funeral on the late Venomuinjo Victorine Kavetu Kauaria who died on 30 July 2021.

She was 61.

In his message of condolences to the family, President Geingob said, "I have learned with sadness about the death of comrade Veno Kauaria, who until her passing served as deputy minister of Higher Education, Training and Innovation. Her passing leaves a deep void in the education sector, which has been her passion for the past three decades."

He extended his condolences to her children, father and the bereaved family as well as "comrades and friends". Her funeral will be held on a date

and place to be agreed to in consultation with the family of the deceased.

Kauaria was an archivist and educationalist who devoted her life to the provision of quality library services and education for all Namibians.

She also served as a deputy permanent secretary of the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture and deputy chairperson of the Namibian National Commission for Unesco as well as deputy director for lifelong learning in the ministry of education.