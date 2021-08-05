Namibia: Pdm Candidate Promises Katima Development

Rundu — The Popular Democratic Movement candidate for the Katima Mulilo Urban by-election has promised to bring development to the constituency if elected later this month.

The constituency will hold a by-election on 25 August, necessitated by the death of former councillor John Mukaya, who died in a car accident in May this year.

Mweti Matengu told New Era in an interview what inspired him to contest in the upcoming by-elections is the fact that he is young and brimful of bright ideas.

"Young people like me should be involved in formal political processes. I was also inspired by the fact that for a political system to be represented well, all parts of the society must be included," he said.

Matengu, who is an animal health technician at the ministry of agriculture, noted that when young people are cut off from political processes, a significant portion of the population has little or no voice or influence in decision-making that affects them.

"Katima Mulilo Urban constituency is one of the most under developed constituencies in terms of road infrastructure, health facilities, market infrastructure, education facilities, sports and recreational facilities, production industries and it has a high unemployment rate," he noted.

"The above-mentioned developmental aspects have a great impact on the livelihood of people living in this constituency - and for that, I see an urgent need for change. This need encouraged me to participate in upcoming by-elections."

When asked what residents can expect from him if he wins, he said they should expect improvements in socio-economic developmental aspects, such as road infrastructure, health facilities, educational facilities, job creation, sports and recreational facilities, production industries, housing and marketing facilities.

"They should also expect to see physical improvements in livelihood essential activities such as provision of clean water to all residents, provision of jobs to graduates and matriculants, and provision of standard housing to the residents," he noted.

"I think I am the better candidate because I have good knowledge on the livelihood of Katima Urban Constituency residents, as I am a resident of the same constituency and I have good knowledge and experience in community development as well as sufficient understanding of issues of the Katima Mulilo Urban constituency."

Matengu said he is ready to work for people's well-being. "I'm ready to listen to the people of Katima Mulilo urban constituency and am ready to represent them faithfully. When voted into power, I promise to improve road infrastructure, and to establish more standardised health facilities and more shopping malls.

Once elected, the PDM candidate has also promised to improve service delivery in the area of water and electricity, among others.

Matengu aims to set up more formal marketplaces to enhance economic activities that will, in the end, create jobs for the youths.