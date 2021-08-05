Tanzania: Vodacom Tanzania Boss Resigns

THE Vodacom Tanzania Managing Director (MD), Hisham Hendi, has resigned with effect from 1 November 2021, having spent five years with the company, including two and half years in the position.

According to a statement released by the company yesterday, Mr Hendi will remain within the Vodafone Group of companies, taking a new assignment as the commercial lead at Vodafone Spain.

The statement read that Vodacom Tanzania's Board of Directors is in the process of identifying a successor and will make an announcement in due course, pending regulatory approval.

"During Hisham's five-year tenure, Vodacom Tanzania continued to lead the industry in implementing a digital strategy that has accelerated the country's financial inclusion through innovative mobile financial services.

"Hisham has also been a driving force in successful investment in universal access for millions of Tanzanians, who had previously been unconnected," said the Chairman of the Board of Vodacom Tanzania Plc, Judge Thomas Mihayo.

On his part, Mr Hendi said, "While I am pleased about the opportunity that awaits me in Spain, it wouldn't have been possible without the opportunity in Tanzania over the past five years.

I have worked with a great team of colleagues over these years, and I am leaving behind a high performance local senior leadership team. I have thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to serve in this great nation.

Alongside industry partners, customers and government, we have accomplished great milestones in digital and financial inclusion. My experience in Tanzania has made this move possible and I am truly humbled.

I leave Tanzania as an ambassador of the country." During his period in office, Vodacom was named one of Africa's top 100 most valuable firms based on market capitalisation in 2020 and has consistently led in customer satisfaction as well as overall market share in Tanzania.

Mr Hendi was also instrumental in the historic initial public offering (IPO) in 2017 of Vodacom Tanzania on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), where Vodacom Tanzania remains the only Telecommunications company on the bourse and its largest ever IPO.