Rwanda: Samia's Rwanda Visit Opens Door for Kiswahili Teachers

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan state visit to Rwanda has opened more doors to Tanzanians to teach Kiswahili after the country expressed interest to include it in its curriculum.

Making the revelation in Dar es Salaam, yesterday during a media briefing on President Samia's two-day State visit to the country on August 2 and 3 this year, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Liberata Mulamula said during the stay, President Paul Kagame announced the decision that Kiswahili will be one of their national languages.

"President Kagame expressed his government's decision to start teaching Kiswahili in schools and asked President Samia to support the country to acquire experts, who will help in the preparation of Mulamula.

She said the opportunity will be important for the development of the language that is currently penetrating the continent with many speakers.

Currently, Kiswahili is being used across the globe particularly in the East African Community (EAC), the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and African Union (AU) among many blocs.

However, she said this is not the time to downplay the language that some nationals are taking for granted, adding that such opportunity should not bypass Tanzanians and go to other nationalities to exploit as prime job vacancies.

"The two countries have agreed that their institutions collaborate to make sure that they use Continued from Page 1 Kiswahili as a language to strengthen their ties... President Samia's visit to Rwanda has reaped huge benefits particularly in the area of strengthening economic diplomacy and we must praise this," she noted.

Elaborating, she added: "The key focus for the visit was on investment and that is why the President carried out a tour in three different factories to find out how Tanzania can strengthen its export processing zones."

The Minister identified among areas of cooperation agreed by the two countries as Information and technology specifically strengthening fiber optic cable connection linking Rwanda.

She noted that when President Samia visited a juice and milk factory, vehicles' assembly and mobile phones, she realised that they demand raw materials, which include fruits like pineapples Tanzania could supply to the country. "As for the vehicles' assembly factory, there is a gap in the market and the market could be secured in Tanzania.

Thus, President Samia directed the ministers responsible to look into the areas and identify the existing opportunities that can be accessed in Rwanda," she said.

In relation to the port, 90 per cent of all Rwanda's imports and exports go through the Dar es Salaam and Tanga, noting that through the strategic standard gauge railway more jobs will be created impacting the development of the country.

"In strengthening further the two countries bilateral relations, the two countries signed four strategic agreements in areas including education, ICT, migration, and the management of drugs.

"For sustainable business development, it is crucial to have agreements that will foster trade and movement," she said.