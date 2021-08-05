Liberia: Young Liberian Humanitarian Benita Urey Wins Prestigious Award in Nigeria

Monrovia — Renowned young Liberian humanitarian Benita Urey has won the prestigious Africa Value Awards for her immense and untiring efforts toward humanity by unilaterally rendering and soliciting funds to foot the medical bills of scores of ailing less fortunate Liberian citizens through her foundation.

Ms. Urey is the Executive Director of Healing Liberia Foundation- a group that was established early this year to provide healthcare services to less fortunate and under-privileged Liberians suffering from various illnesses and are unable to foot their medical bills at various hospitals and medical centers across the country.

The Africa Value Awards was established in Nigeria in 2018 to recognize and honor individuals and organizations that have projected positively the Value of the African Continent, Developed the Economy, General youth empowerment, Community development, Educational development, Humanitarian Services, and Promoting peaceful Coexistence.

It aims to continually promote and celebrate value and excellence in Africa.

Ms. Urey received the award Africa Rural Impact Maker of the year 2021 at an elaborate ceremony held at the Sheraton Hotels and Towers in Abuja on Thursday, July 29.

Though her Healing Liberia Foundation is less than five months old, about 38 patients have either received treatment for numerous illnesses or underwent lifesaving surgeries since April of this year.

Nearly two weeks ago, about eight lifesaving surgeries were successfully conducted on less fortunate and underprivileged Liberians.

The separate surgeries were conducted by Dr. Tabeh Freeman, who came to Liberia from Malawi to carry on the task, along with Dr. Tresor Mabanza.

The patients between the ages of 2 to 25 years came from communities in Bomi, Bong, Grand Bassa and Careysburg in Montserrado County.

All of the surgeries conducted were solely funded by Ms. Urey's Healing Liberia Foundation.

In a statement posted on her official Facebook page over the weekend, Ms. Urey dedicated the Award to the doctors and beneficiaries for adequately and successfully treating the patients and responding to treatment or recuperating in a timely manner.

"We did it! Glory to God. This award is not for me. This award is for Fatu Washington who got a life-changing surgery three weeks ago, for Dr. Bill Davis who is always a call away when any of our patients need help".

"It's for Satara Doe who is still at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center trying to recover from her surgery. It's for Dr. Freeman who travelled all the way from Malawi just to operate on our patients.It's for Orjay Kangar who can finally walk after three years. It's for Dr/ Caleb Wlue who helps us help new mothers live healthier lives in Bong County; it's for the 38 patients we have helped since April 29".

Ms. Urey further dedicated the Award to all of her supporters and those who inspired her to continue to serve humanity and provide health and other assistance to needy Liberian citizens.

"Thank you! This is just the beginning and I know with God, there will be more. Thank you so much for believing in the Healing Liberia Foundation. Thanks to the organizers of the African Value Awards. Thank you to Charles Bruce for always pushing Liberians. Most importantly, thanks to the Almighty God".

Ms. Benita Urey joined former Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Senator Seriake Dickson former Governor of Bayelsa State, among other prominent Africans who are proud previous recipients of the Award.

Reputable organizations that have also received the Awards include Ethiopian Airlines, Transcorp Hilton, Heritage Bank Plc, among others.

Meanwhile, Liberian Radio Presenter, Grace Hawa Weah who is affectionately known as "Master Queen" also received the Africa Entertainment Personality of the Year, while Shalom Jawhary was honored as African Fashion Personality of the Year at the ceremony.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Sustainable Development Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Those who attended and witnessed the ceremony were: the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, His Excellency Abdullahi Sule (Governor of Nasarawa State), Former Minister of Information in Nigeria who doubles as the Chairman Board of Trustees of the Africa Value Awards, Prof. Jerry Gana, the richest King in Nigeria, His Imperial Majesty Oba Dr. Fredrick Obateru, Dr. Gloria Diri (Wife of the Governor, Bayelsa State), Hon Prof. Steve Azaiki (Federal House of Representatives member), and Barr. Clare Akamanzi, Chief Executive Officer, Rwanda Development Board.

Others are: Mr. Juma Kisaame, Executive Chairman, Uganda Revenue Authority, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu (Honourable Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory Abuja), Dr. Bernard Kibesse (PhD) Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Tanzania, Mr. Jeremiah Nyegenye, and Clerk of the Senate, Parliament of Kenya, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji Ojo (Federal House of Representatives member in Nigeria), among others.