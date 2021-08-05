Tanzania: Dcb Reaches 200,000 Through Digital Channel

4 August 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Christina Mseja

In improving digital banking services, DCB Commercial bank has managed to register more than 200,000 digital customers as one of its objectives to reach more Tanzanians, deliver innovative and affordable digital products.

Briefing reporters yesterday in Dar es Salaam, DCB bank's Finance Director, Zacharia Kapama said digital banking services have been instrumental in ensuring that many customers have access to banking services easily and cheaply.

"In achieving this, we have improved our banking service through agents who will serve customers without reaching the branches across the country," he said.

Mr Kapama added that the bank has moved services to all municipalities in Dar es Salaam and regions to make services easier for citizens. He mentioned that the initiative is a part of the new outlook of DCB's five-year action plan for 2018/22, aimed at uplifting and strengthening the bank.

DCB aims to provide convenient, excellent and innovative financial services to its esteemed customers while contributing to social and economic development and generating value to shareholders.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X