Tanzania: Dcb Reaches 200,000 Through Digital Channel

In improving digital banking services, DCB Commercial bank has managed to register more than 200,000 digital customers as one of its objectives to reach more Tanzanians, deliver innovative and affordable digital products.

Briefing reporters yesterday in Dar es Salaam, DCB bank's Finance Director, Zacharia Kapama said digital banking services have been instrumental in ensuring that many customers have access to banking services easily and cheaply.

"In achieving this, we have improved our banking service through agents who will serve customers without reaching the branches across the country," he said.

Mr Kapama added that the bank has moved services to all municipalities in Dar es Salaam and regions to make services easier for citizens. He mentioned that the initiative is a part of the new outlook of DCB's five-year action plan for 2018/22, aimed at uplifting and strengthening the bank.

DCB aims to provide convenient, excellent and innovative financial services to its esteemed customers while contributing to social and economic development and generating value to shareholders.