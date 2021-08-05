Tanzania: Stephen Curry - NBA Hero Adores Serengeti Beauty

TANZANIA'S rich tourist attractions continue to rule world's top sportsmen and artistes to visit the country and this time it is US basketball hero Stephen Curry who recently visited Serengeti National Park in Arusha.

Curry is a two times National Basketball Association (NBA) MVP in 2015 and 2016, who played a big role in helping his club, Golden State Warriors to secure the NBA title in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

The Warrior's star picked Tanzania as a perfect place to celebrate his 10th happy anniversary of marriage with his couple Ayesha Curry.

Their happy marriage has gifted them with three kids. So Stephen Curry joins the list of the global celebrities who have had the opportunity to visit vast tourist attractions found in Tanzania.

Last month a Belgian national team and Crystal Palace FC striker Christian Benteke toured the country accompanied with his son and picked Ngorongoro Conservation Area in Arusha as his destination.

The striker was part of the Belgian national team squad in the Euro 2020 tournament in England where his team reached quarter-final stage.

They were knocked out of the competition by Italy who handed them a 2-1 defeat.

Other than Benteke, the French national team and Crystal Palace centre-back Mamadou Sakho came to Tanzania on May 26th for a 10-day break with his family.

They visited Serengeti National Park, the Maasai Senate Village, Ngorongoro Crater Park and Zanzibar Islands.