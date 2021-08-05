Tanzania: Golf - Tz Ladies Eye Coast Open Conquest

TANZANIA lady golfers arrived in Mombasa, Kenya safely yesterday ready for the golf marathon in Kenya's Coast Open Ladies Championship this week.

Organised by Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU), Coast Open is a series of the tournaments staged in four different courses in Mombasa starting from today to August 7th this year.

Tanzania will be represented by Angel Eaton and Vicky Elias from Tanzania People's Defense Forces (TPDF) Lugalo Golf Club of Dar es Salaam, Madina Iddi and Neema Olomi from Arusha Gymkhana Club (AGC). Iddi, who also serves as the Honourary Secretary of Tanzania Ladies Golf Union (TLGU) told the 'Daily News' yesterday saying they arrived in Mombasa and all were in good health ready for the tee off today.

"We are delighted to get this opportunity to play outside the country, especially at times when the entire World is battling against pandemic coronavirus.

"We all ready for the showdown, looking forward to facing other top golfers, our aim remains the same to bring the throne home as we did in the past events," she said.

Golfers from East African Community (EAC) countries are eagerly waiting for the tournament which marks the resumption for the annual Coast Open showdown.

The event didn't take place in 2020 due to Covid-19 scare. Over 60 ladies have been drawn for today's fierce battle at the Leisure Lodge course.

Eaton will be the first Tanzania golfer to tee off together with Ugandan Peace Kabasweka and host Sarah Kanyereri at 10:59 am.

Olomi will follow at 11:06 in a group of three consisting of Esther Chumo and Susan Stoke all from Kenya.

Elias will follow immediately at 11:17 in a group with Kenyan Louise Gitau and Mwongeli Zioka.

Iddi was scheduled to tee off in the last group at 11:48 am together with Chanelle Wangari, Terry Odoo and Lugina Bernini.

After Leisure lodge course, the golfers will then move to the sea-link Mombasa Golf Club for Mombasa Cup.