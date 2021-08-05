Tanzania: Sept 25 Is New Season's Dar Derby Date

DAR ES SALAAM football giants Simba and Young Africans will meet on September 25th in the Community Shield match at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the city from 5:00 pm.

This is according to the information released recently by the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) hence the traditional derby game will signal the start of the 2021/22 Mainland Premier League campaign.

The two teams are meeting after finishing on first and second slots respectively in the past season as such; people should expect to begin the new term with an explosive fixture.

Last season, the two oldest football clubs in the country had a privilege to meet three times as they squared off in the top flight league twice before facing in the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) finals.

In the league, their first duel ended 1-1 while the reverse tie elapsed 1-0 in favour of Yanga with Zawadi Mauya scoring the only goal on the day to give his team a deserved victory.

The third battle was in the ASFC finals at Lake Tanganyika Stadium in Kigoma where Simba flexed their muscles well to produce a 1-0 triumph to defend the confederation cup for the second time in a row.

This will therefore be a good way to kickstart the new campaign which has already been forecasted by many sport fans as a season which will be competitive than ever before.

The interesting part though about this game is the fact that Simba will be trying to accomplish in style their mission of defending all the titles they won last season.

They are holders of the Community Shield title and will be keen to retain it in front of their traditional rivals while at the same time; Yanga will be looking to prevent their opponents from achieving that feat.

The Msimbazi Street Reds successfully retained two titles which are the top flight league plus the ASFC and on September 25th, it will be an opportunity for them to complete a treble.

However, both teams will have a big task of representing the country in the CAF Champions League where they need to perform well in order to reach far in the biggest football club showpiece on the continent.