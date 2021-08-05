Morocco: Throne Day - President of Niger Congratulates HM the King

4 August 2021
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — His Majesty King Mohammed VI has received a congratulatory message from the President of the Republic of Niger, H.E. Mohamed Bazoum, on the occasion of the 22nd anniversary of the Sovereign's enthronement.

In this message, President Bazoum expresses his warmest congratulations to HM the King, welcoming on this occasion the remarkable progress made by Morocco under the leadership of the Sovereign in terms of economic and social development.

The President of Niger welcomes, on this occasion, the relations of cooperation between his country and the Kingdom.

