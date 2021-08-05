Liberia: Technical Training On Hygiene Behavior Change Ends in Monrovia

Monrovia — A four-day in intensive Country Technical Training on Hygiene Behavior Change has ended in Monrovia, Liberia under the theme: "Hygiene for Better Health".

It was conducted by WaterAid Liberia in collaboration with West Africa Region and WaterAid UK Programme Support Unit (PSU/IPD).

The training centered on present global statistics of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) / behavior and its linkages with health, dignity and other determinants.

It also focused on demonstrating what worked and what didn't work regarding Hygiene behavior Change, the playing of dull videos on handwashing for practical demonstrations on behavior change practices.

The specific objectives of the Training among other things were for participants to have a strategic approach to hygiene behavior change, key shifts, ensuring that all participants have common understanding about the magnitude of the problems of behavior change and to provide a simple, broad rationale for the focus on hygiene.

Speaking at the close of the Training at the Corina Hotel over the weekend, the lead facilitator who presented online commended WaterAid and the participants for ensuring the success of the 4-Day interactive exercise.

Dr. Om Gautam emphasized that the training provided participants the basic insight to hygiene behavior change and problems associated with it.

For his part, the Chairman of the National WASH Commission, Bobby Whitfield indicated that handwashing and behavior change are critical to good health.

Chairman Whitfield commended WaterAid and all partners for the initiative, noting that the government of Liberia is committed to ensuring that handwashing and behavior change be prioritized.

For his part, WaterAid Liberia Country Director, Chuchu Selma described the Training as critical to better handwashing practices and hygiene behavior change.

Speaking with reporters shortly after the official closing exercise, Mr. Selma expressed optimism that the participants with the level of training for 4 days will make positive contributions in line with Hygiene Behavior change. The 4-Day intensive Technical Hygiene Behavior Change Training brought together representatives from WaterAid, GoL, LWC and CSO partners, and it was simultaneously held online, and in person at Corina Hotel and WaterAid Liberia Office.