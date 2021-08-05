Liberia: UL Environmental, EPA Celebrates World Natural Conservation Day With Massive Beach Clean-Up Exercise

Monrovia — The Graduate School of Environmental Science and Climate Change at the University of Liberia in Collaboration with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have ended a day long beach cleaning up exercise in the PHP Community in Central Monrovia.

The exercise which was in observance of World Conservation Day was meant to create awareness to residents of the area in having a clean and healthy environmental.

Speaking to team of reporters, the chairman of the Graduate School of Environmental Science and Climate Change Department, Dr. Charles Ansumana at UL stressed the need for collective effort in ensuring a clean environment.

According Dr. Ansumana, when the environment is not clean, it will lead to the destruction of species and biodiversity.

"We cannot talk about the environment without being practical, the environment has to do with everything that surrounds us. And it is our role as humans as well as environmentalists to clean the environment," he said.

Also speaking to our reporters on the PHP bridge in Monrovia, one of the students, Macdonald David' attributed the increase of dirt along the beaches as a result of limited awareness among others.

He furthered named the lack of limited support in fighting the challenges facing the environment.

"Today the waste along the coastal line is because of the lack of information, support, and people not having the knowledge in taking care of their environment. So we are here to give them the basis so that they can help to save the environment" he said.

Like McDonald's David, Samelia Doe, another student, also stressed the need to conserve waste being disposed along the beaches.

According to Doe, when beaches are polluted, it causes the contamination of water, thereby taking the life of several aquatic species.

"People dispose plastic waste with others using the beach as toilet, when those aquatic species consume those waste, they may go extinct" she said.

The World Nature Conservation Day is observed annually on July 28 and is aims to create awareness about the need to preserve the environment and natural resources in order to keep the world healthy.

This year it is celebrated under the theme "Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet.