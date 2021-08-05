Cameroon: Mada Hospital, a Beacon of Hope in a Sea of Violence

press release

In the heart of the Lake Chad basin, a region racked by a conflict that has already lasted seven years, stands Mada Hospital, the only one for miles around whose surgeons can perform war surgery. Patients pour in from Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria. We heard the stories of some of those receiving treatment in the hospital.

The people living in the Lake Chad basin have been suffering since the end of the 2000s, when violence first erupted in Nigeria before rippling out to the neighbouring countries that share the lake. Attacks have multiplied in the Far-North Region of Cameroon since 2014, becoming increasingly violent. Civilians are often the targets, and thousands have lost their lives.

Samuel, shot in an attack on his village

Samuel, 60, is a farmer living on the island of Tchika in the Cameroonian part of Lake Chad. One night, he was shot when his village was attacked by armed men.

"Men broke down my door. I thought they were just burglars, so I rushed at the first one with a machete. He shot me."

After the men had ransacked his house, they left Samuel for dead. Wounded in the hip, he managed to drag himself to a neighbour's house to ask for help. "But no one wanted to help me," he says bitterly.