Cameroon: Mada Hospital, a Beacon of Hope in a Sea of Violence

4 August 2021
International Committee of the Red Cross (Geneva)
press release

In the heart of the Lake Chad basin, a region racked by a conflict that has already lasted seven years, stands Mada Hospital, the only one for miles around whose surgeons can perform war surgery. Patients pour in from Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria. We heard the stories of some of those receiving treatment in the hospital.

The people living in the Lake Chad basin have been suffering since the end of the 2000s, when violence first erupted in Nigeria before rippling out to the neighbouring countries that share the lake. Attacks have multiplied in the Far-North Region of Cameroon since 2014, becoming increasingly violent. Civilians are often the targets, and thousands have lost their lives.

Samuel, shot in an attack on his village

Samuel, 60, is a farmer living on the island of Tchika in the Cameroonian part of Lake Chad. One night, he was shot when his village was attacked by armed men.

"Men broke down my door. I thought they were just burglars, so I rushed at the first one with a machete. He shot me."

After the men had ransacked his house, they left Samuel for dead. Wounded in the hip, he managed to drag himself to a neighbour's house to ask for help. "But no one wanted to help me," he says bitterly.

Read the original article on ICRC.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 International Committee of the Red Cross. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ICRC

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X