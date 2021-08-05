Western Sahara: SPLA Carries Out New Attacks Against the Entrenchments of the Moroccan Occupation Forces

4 August 2021
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Bir Lehlu (Sahrawi Republic) — Units of the Sahrawi People's Liberation Army (SPLA) carried out a series of new attacks against various entrenchment points of the Moroccan occupation forces along the Wall of the shame.

According to War Report No. 265 issued by the Ministry of National Defense, Tuesday units of our army carried out intense bombardments, which caused panic and fear within the ranks of the occupying forces entrenched in the following positions:

- The Udei Azayat region, Farsía sector.

- The Bin Amera region, Farsía sector.

- The Um Dagan region, Bagari sector.

- The Lazraziyat region, Guelta sector.

- The Gararat Al-Firsik region, Mahbes sector.

- The Sabjat Tanuchad region, Mahbes sector.

- The surveillance point No. 211 in the Udei Um Rakba region, Mahbes sector.

- The Jangat Huría region, Smara sector.

It should be noted that the attacks and bombardments of our army units continue to devastate the positions and entrenchments of the Moroccan occupation forces, leaving considerable amounts of human and material losses along the Wall of Shame. SPS

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SPS

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X