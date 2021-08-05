Nigeria: Okada Rider Arrested for Raping, Killing Passenger - Police

The okada rider allegedly connived with others to also remove the eyes and private part of the victim.

The police in Delta State have arrested an okada rider who allegedly killed and removed the eyes and private part of his victim for someone who contracted him for N100,000.

The suspect, Onos Simon, 25, said to have connived with Akpoghene Shoemaker, who is at large, also raped the victim, Patience Komore, and robbed her of N40,000 before killing her with a machete, the police said.

The police commissioner in Delta State, Ari Ali, who disclosed this at a news conference in Asaba Wednesday said that the command also freed seven kidnap victims, recovered weapons and arrested three suspects over the alleged kidnapping of Gloria Edowhouro in Otu-Jeremi on Friday.

Mr Ali identified the suspects as Joel Akatakpo, 28, Eseoghene Ogbogbo, 36, and Telneson Juma, 30. They were arrested at different locations in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

"The suspect Joel Akatakpo, 28, was chased and arrested. On August 2, at about 5:30 a.m., the DPO Otu-Jeremi arrested two additional suspects: Eseoghene Ogbogbo, 36, and Telneson Juma, 30, at Agbarho and Uwamugie communities in Ughelli North Local Government.

"When search was conducted in Telneson Juma house, two AK 47 rifles, and forty-two live ammunition loaded in five magazines were recovered. The victim was rescued unhurt while manhunt for two other fleeing members of the gang is ongoing.

Explaining further, Mr Ali, said the suspected ritualist and body parts dealer, Mr Simon, was arrested following the report on Monday of a missing person, Mrs Komore, 50, who disappeared after leaving for Umeh market in Isoko South Local Government Area to get fish.

"Sequel to the missing person report received by the Command on August 2, at about 2:56 p.m.,of Patience Komore aged 50yrs, who disappeared after leaving for Umeh market in Isoko south LGA to get fish.

"Acting on a tip off, on August 3, at about 1 p.m., Onos Simon, 25, an Okada man was arrested; the Okada rider was the same person who carried the woman on that faithful day. On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the killing of the missing woman Mrs Komore in connivance with Akpoghene Shoemaker now at large.

"They raped her and robbed her of the sum of forty thousand before killing her using a machete. Not only did they kill her, they also removed her eyes and private part for ritual purposes.

"Suspect also confessed that lucky Daniel of Ohoro town contracted them to bring the body part for him after paying them one hundred thousand naira".

Mr Ali told reporters that the police will sustain the tempo to ensure that criminals do not see the state as a safe haven to perpetrate crime.