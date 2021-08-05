Namibia: Psychiatrist Gets Off After Rape Trial

SWAKOPMUND-based psychiatrist Pieter van der Westhuizen, who was accused of raping one of his patients near the end of 2015, was found not guilty on all charges in the Windhoek High Court today.

Judge Eileen Rakow discharged Van der Westhuizen (64) on three charges of rape, one count of indecent assault and a charge of attempted murder, alternatively using drugs to overpower a woman so that he could have unlawful intercourse with her.

All of the charges originated in allegations that he raped one of his female patients at his consulting rooms at Swakopmund on 7 November 2015.

Van der Westhuizen denied guilt on all five counts when his trial began in July 2019.

Rakow's finding that the evidence before her was insufficient for a conviction on any of the charges follows on an application from Van der Westhuizen to be found not guilty after the state closed its case in his trial in November last year.

Read more in our next edition tomorrow.