Kenya: Tokyo 2020 Olympics Notebook - Day 25

Organisers move to prevent heat illness

The heat here has been so intense that organisers have taken extraordinary measures to ensure no one succumbs to heat illness.

The other day, the track thermometer in the National Stadium struck 43 degrees Celcius with athletes battling to stay hydrated and focused.

Special cooling towels were yesterday distributed to photographers with organisers also making available special tablets to journalists.

These chewable, lemon-flavoured tablets easily replenish salt in one's body.

A cameraman colleague from Switzerland yesterday complained that he had changed four t-shirts in the course of morning duty at the Tokyo National Stadium during the morning athletics session.

Covid-19: Only severely ill to be admitted

The big news here is that with hospitals feeling the pressure, Japan's health authorities have announced that only patients exhibiting severe symptoms of Covid-19 will be admitted in hospitals in areas with rising cases of the virus.

Severe cases are those that require use of the ventilator and other treatment. The other cases are classified as Mild (fever, sense of fatigue, etc), Moderate 1 (difficulty in breathing) and Mild 2 (need to be given oxygen).

Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 3,709 new coronavirus infections, up by 861 from the same day last week raising fresh concerns by authorities here.

New Toyota Land Cruiser's strong security features

Motor junkies will be interested to learn that the Toyota Motor Corporation has, for the first time in 14 years, redesigned the popular Land Cruiser sports utility vehicle, improving its security features and introducing a better driving experience under bad road conditions.

"The fingerprint authentication system for operating the car works when the driver steps on the brakes and touches a sensor near the steering wheel.

The engine does not start unless the driver's fingerprint matches one of those pre-registered, Toyota explained to journalists.

The new, improved vehicle is selling at 5.1 million yen (Almost Sh5.1 million) in Japan. Not bad, until you add duty, etc if shipping it to Kenya and the price more than triples!