Kenya: Qatar-Bound Widow Who Was Murdered Before Departure Laid to Rest

A 34-year-old woman who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend in Kahawa West was yesterday laid to rest next to her late husband's grave in Gatitu village-Githiga sub location, Kiambu county.

Joyce Nyambura, a mother of three, was allegedly stabbed by a Golden Nyakundi on Monday after a quarrel arising from her confirmed trip to Qatar.

Her body was yesterday interred next to her late husband's grave in an emotional send-off witnessed by her family, close friends and neighbours.

Her friends and family eulogised her as kind and loving, as speakers called on God to avenge her death on behalf of the family.

"You can hide from the eyes of man but you cannot hide from the eyes of God," one speaker noted.

"People's hearts are full of the desire to revenge but God's vengeance is best. We leave this to Him," he added.

Planned trip to Qatar

Nyambura's death left her three children orphaned, prompting the congregation to start a mini-fundraiser in support of their return to school.

"Nothing can express the pain we have for losing you from our lives. The memories of your face, smile, good heart and deeds bring tears to our eyes every minute of the day," her daughter, Nyambura, eulogised.

"We love you dear mum, I know you are in a better place looking down on us. You were the best mother and nobody will ever take your place. We shall forever hold you in our hearts. Rest easy mum."

Nyambura was set to travel to Qatar to work as a domestic worker, a job she had gotten through an agent in Nairobi.

On Tuesday, however, she visited her sister in Kamuthi area to share the good news and soon after left for her boyfriend's house within the neighborhood.

Fatal stabbing

While in there, a scuffle is reported to have erupted over the planned trip after she declined her boyfriend's persuasions to ditch the trip.

In the process, Nyambura stormed out of the house only to be discovered dead by neighbours later.

Witnesses said Nyakundi followed her and stabbed her, leaving her for the dead.

Her family said she bore stab wounds on the face and back and that a hammer and a kitchen knife were recovered by detectives at her boyfriend's house.

She also suffered blunt trauma on the head.

Nyambura's mother Cecilia Muchiri said her daughter had promised to help her financially when she goes to Qatar but died before she could fulfil the promise and her wish to accord her three children a better life. The suspect is still at large.