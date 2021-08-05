South Africa Needs Strong Bold Leadership With Clear Direction and Implementation, Say Scenario Planners

analysis

The relationship between thinking and doing was 'absolutely critical', but was something South Africa had not got right.

On Wednesday, during a live journalism event hosted by Daily Maverick Associate Editor Ferial Haffajee, authors Mitch Ilbury and Clem Sunter agreed that better planning and, more importantly, better implementation will make South Africa better prepared for its future.

The two authors joined Haffajee to discuss their latest book, Thinking the Future: New Perspectives from the Shoulders of Giants on how to plan better for the future.

Sunter said he had wanted to produce a popular book on planning for individuals.

He said scenario planning could have helped with the Covid-19 pandemic: when the flu-like virus started to spread rapidly from Wuhan, China in December, "that could have alerted the world to the pandemic quickly". Sunter added this is exactly what scenario planning is - putting risks on the table and watching for certain flags in plans.

Haffajee questioned if scenario planning was evident in documents such as the National Development Plan.

"Right now, understanding our current context, we need strong...