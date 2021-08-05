Kenya: Fishermen Stumble On Bombs in Lake Victoria

A group of fishermen on a fishing expedition to Lake Victoria have stumbled on six motor bombs near Rusinga Island in Homa Bay County.

The fishermen were out on the lake on Wednesday when their nets caught a metallic box which contained the fish-shaped explosives.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the fishermen unknowingly hauled their catch into their wooden boat only to discover they had netted more than they bargained for. They hastily broke the box only to find six, 60mm mortar bombs.

Out of panic, two of the fishermen jumped out of the boat into the hippo-infested lake on fears that the bombs could explode. But three of their colleagues managed to steer the boat ashore and reported the incident to local beach management chairman Isaiah Ouko. He then reported the matter to DCI detectives based in Mbita, who notified the bomb disposal and hazardous materials team in Kisumu.

The team rushed to Mbita and took possession of the unusual catch.

Authorities say they are investigating the incident and will later detonate the bombs.

Mbita DCI boss Philip Sang cautioned fishermen against tampering with devices dumped into the lake as they could be dangerous.

"Fishermen are always required to report the cases immediately so that we can detonate them. They have been informed to alert authorities when they find devices they suspect could be bombs," said Mr Sang.

The incident is the not the first involving fishermen finding ammunition in the lake. Another group found six bombs in February this year.

No explosions have been reported so far.

