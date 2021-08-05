Western Sahara: 161 New Cases of Coronavirus in Sahrawi Refugee Camps

5 August 2021
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Shahid El-Hafed, August, 05 2021 (SPS) - 161 new cases of Coronavirus infections have been recorded in the Sahrawi refugee camps, the Ministry of Public Health announced today, Wednesday.The spokesperson of the National Committee for the Prevention of Coronavirus, Dr. Mohamad Salem Sheikh, indicated that 161 new cases of the virus infections were recorded within past 72 hours, which is the highest outcome since the outbreak of the pandemic.With the 161 new cases, the total number of cases since the beginning of the virus outbreak has reached 1243, of which 869 have recovered, 57 deaths.

In the face of this situation, which sees the spread of the third wave of the virus (Delta), the Ministry called on citizens to approach hospitals to carry out the vaccination process initiated by the Ministry.

It also stressed the need for strict adherence to the preventive measures at hand and the highest standards of vigilance. SPS

