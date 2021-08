Tunis/Tunisia — El Kef reported 5 COVID-19 deaths and 100 more infections from 258 tests made on August 3, said the local health directorate.

The governorate logged since the outbreak of the pandemic a total of 16,095 positive cases, including 1,589 recoveries and 528 deaths.

The local directorate also said 116 patients are currently staying in various hospitals including 13 in ICUs.