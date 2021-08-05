Nigeria: Market Shut in Ogun Over Fear of Cholera

The Ogun State government has shut the popular Iberekodo daily market in Abeokuta, the state capital, for fear of a cholera outbreak.

The Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Environment and Chief Executive Officer of the Ogun State Waste Management Authority, Ola Oresanya, who disclosed this Wednesday, said the market was shut due to indiscriminate dumping of refuse by the traders.

According to him, the government took the decision to safeguard the state against the outbreak of communicable diseases, especially cholera.