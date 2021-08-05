Nigeria: Strike - Govt Parleys With Resident Doctors

The federal government has again invited members of National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) with a view to solving the ongoing industrial dispute in the health sector.

Daily Trust had reported that many patients in different hospitals across the federation are currently groaning, sequel to the strike embarked upon by the doctors.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, had reportedly expressed shock that the doctors could go on strike despite holding a "successful evaluation meeting" with the leadership of the union last week.

Updating newsmen on the development on Wednesday, spokesman of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Charles Akpan, said the minister has scheduled a fresh meeting aimed at resolving the issue.

According to him, the meeting, which has been scheduled for today (Thursday), would hold at the headquarters of the Ministry of Labour and Employment in Abuja by 2:00 pm.

Akpan said, "The Honorable Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige will be hosting an interactive meeting with the Association of Medical Doctors in Academics. The meeting is scheduled as follows: Thursday, 5th August 2021, Hon. Minister's Conference Room."