Nigeria: Strike - Govt Parleys With Resident Doctors

5 August 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Idowu Isamotu

The federal government has again invited members of National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) with a view to solving the ongoing industrial dispute in the health sector.

Daily Trust had reported that many patients in different hospitals across the federation are currently groaning, sequel to the strike embarked upon by the doctors.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, had reportedly expressed shock that the doctors could go on strike despite holding a "successful evaluation meeting" with the leadership of the union last week.

Updating newsmen on the development on Wednesday, spokesman of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Charles Akpan, said the minister has scheduled a fresh meeting aimed at resolving the issue.

According to him, the meeting, which has been scheduled for today (Thursday), would hold at the headquarters of the Ministry of Labour and Employment in Abuja by 2:00 pm.

Akpan said, "The Honorable Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige will be hosting an interactive meeting with the Association of Medical Doctors in Academics. The meeting is scheduled as follows: Thursday, 5th August 2021, Hon. Minister's Conference Room."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X